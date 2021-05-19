RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

RumbleON stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.10.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

