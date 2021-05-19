RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%.

RMBL stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at $461,529.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

RMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

