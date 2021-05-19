RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%.
RMBL stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at $461,529.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
RumbleON Company Profile
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
Featured Article: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.