Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RUBY opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,837,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Euclidean Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,423,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.