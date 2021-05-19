Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDS/A shares. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 5,073,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

