Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$132.00 at Bank of America

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Bank of America from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.90.

RY stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.11. 1,859,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,845. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.03 and a 52 week high of C$123.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.75.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

