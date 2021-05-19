Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$132.00 at Bank of America

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Bank of America from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.90.
RY stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.11. 1,859,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,845. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.03 and a 52 week high of C$123.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.75.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last three months.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
