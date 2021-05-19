Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$44.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOWFF. CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.