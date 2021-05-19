Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.02.

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $102.29.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.