Royal Bank of Canada Increases Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$10.25

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE SGR.UN opened at C$12.45 on Monday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.17 and a 52 week high of C$12.58.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.