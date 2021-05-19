Royal Bank of Canada Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.35.

Shares of EIF opened at C$39.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.17. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$22.54 and a 12 month high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

