Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 339.44 ($4.43).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 344.40 ($4.50) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 354.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 244.20 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98).

In other news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

