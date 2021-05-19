Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.45 and traded as high as C$5.68. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 186,959 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSI. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$589.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.46.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

