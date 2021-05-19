Robonomics.network (XRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.09 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for approximately $39.79 or 0.00092579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00099232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.05 or 0.01470563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00064827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00118507 BTC.

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,984,039 coins and its circulating supply is 995,289 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

