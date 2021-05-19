Robert Wares Acquires 100,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,993,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,001,662.23.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Robert Wares acquired 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$5,290.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$21,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Robert Wares acquired 43,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$18,705.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Wares bought 27,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$11,825.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,250.00.

CVE:OM opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.63 million and a P/E ratio of -13.97.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

