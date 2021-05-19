Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $182.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.84. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.