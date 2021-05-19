Robert W. Baird Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.92. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

