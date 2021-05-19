Rivetz Market Capitalization Reaches $367,520.44 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $367,520.44 and approximately $1,027.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01302358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00058108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.41 or 0.10051065 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.