Ritocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $415,156.93 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $415,156.93 and $1,604.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00320774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00179731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.29 or 0.01054701 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,594,145,848 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,083,533 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

