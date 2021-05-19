Rise Price Tops $0.0105 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Rise has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $695.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021620 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006274 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00041293 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00078334 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,068,623 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.