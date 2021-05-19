Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Down to $25.56

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.56, but opened at $23.70. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 272,519 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

