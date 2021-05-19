Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.08

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.08 and traded as high as C$42.16. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$42.05, with a volume of 91,022 shares changing hands.

RCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$319.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 12.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,619,013.33. Insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

