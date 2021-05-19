Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.830-1.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.360-0.390 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,089. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

