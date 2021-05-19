Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 893,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

