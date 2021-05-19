ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 8,000 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88.

NYSE RMD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,015. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.