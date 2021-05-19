Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $174.00 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $568.43 million and approximately $174.00 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.01141746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.46 or 0.09597393 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.