Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

NYSE WWW opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,221. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

