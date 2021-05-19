Research Analysts Set Expectations for Compugen Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGEN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 2,090.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 477,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compugen by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 446,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,477,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 259,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Compugen by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 178,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

