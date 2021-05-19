Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.