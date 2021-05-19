Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.210-2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.38 million.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, reaching $176.28. The company had a trading volume of 881,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,605. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average is $199.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.20.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,292 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,889 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

