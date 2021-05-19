Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.300-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

RCII traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 2,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

