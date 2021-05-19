Renew (LON:RNWH) Price Target Raised to GBX 700

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNWH. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Renew to an add rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renew presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Get Renew alerts:

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £516.15 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 603.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 539.49. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.