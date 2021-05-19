Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 69,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 609,113 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $26.11.

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Relx by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 78,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Relx by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Relx by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Relx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 48,816 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

