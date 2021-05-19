Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $129.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

RGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.78.

RGA opened at $126.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,132,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $4,217,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

