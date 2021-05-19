Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $578.33

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.33 ($7.56) and traded as high as GBX 703.80 ($9.20). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.88), with a volume of 550,728 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

Get Redrow alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 672.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 579.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Redrow news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.