Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Gap Down to $33.69

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.69, but opened at $32.58. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $520.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at $9,579,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,529 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 234.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 171,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 120,477 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

