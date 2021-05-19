Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.76% from the stock’s current price.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RXRX opened at $22.82 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.