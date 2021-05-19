Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RXRX) Quiet Period Set To End on May 26th

Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RXRX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 26th. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had issued 24,242,424 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $436,363,632 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RXRX opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.