Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bumble (BMBL)

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $82.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $53.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/19/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BMBL traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. 2,275,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,497. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,605,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

