Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 32,770 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,770 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $32,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,803. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

