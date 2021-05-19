Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $64.47 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $64,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.90. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.