Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $42.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $246.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,602. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.73 and its 200 day moving average is $230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

