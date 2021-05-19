Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $102.03 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,372 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for 3.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of Xcel Energy worth $102,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,865. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

