Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for 2.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Southern worth $69,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $63.65. 25,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

