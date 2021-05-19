Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $89,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,412. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

