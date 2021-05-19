Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue May 21 Dividend of $0.24

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a may 21 dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 204.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.6%.

O opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

