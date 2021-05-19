Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,128 shares during the quarter. Rayonier makes up approximately 3.7% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Central Securities Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Rayonier worth $32,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,159,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after purchasing an additional 441,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,468,000 after purchasing an additional 101,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,311. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.