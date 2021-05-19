Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 12,369 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

