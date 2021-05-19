Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $588.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

