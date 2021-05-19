Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE:EAF opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.