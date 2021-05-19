Raymond James Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.