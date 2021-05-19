Raymond James Raises Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target to C$4.50

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.30 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TSE CRDL opened at C$3.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.92. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$1.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.52.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

